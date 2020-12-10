 

Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs’ December 2020 Special Distributions

VanEck announced today its special distributions per share for one of its VanEck Vectors equity exchange-traded funds.

The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the funds listed below:

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

December 11, 2020

December 14, 2020

December 16, 2020

 

 

Expected

 

 

Distribution

Fund

Ticker

Per-Share

 

 

 

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF

KOL

$3.2432

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each fiscal year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of the VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

Disclaimer

