goeasy Ltd. Announces New $200 Million Securitization Facility

The Securitization Facility, which will be collateralized by consumer loans originated by goeasy’s wholly owned subsidiary, easyfinancial Services Inc., will have an initial term of three years and interest on advances will be payable at the rate of 1-month CDOR (Canadian Dollar Offered Rate) plus 295 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 0.47% as of December 9, 2020, the interest rate would be 3.42%. The Company also intends to establish an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn and mitigate the impact of interest rate volatility. Proceeds from the Securitization Facility will be used to repay amounts outstanding under the Company’s current senior secured revolving credit facility (the “ Credit Facility ”) and for general corporate purposes, including funding growth of the consumer loan portfolio.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“ goeasy ” or the “ Company ”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced today that it has completed the establishment of a new $200 million revolving securitization warehouse facility (the “ Securitization Facility ”), structured and underwritten by National Bank Financial Markets.

“The launch of a new securitization facility, particularly amidst the backdrop of a challenging economic environment, serves to highlight the strength of our business model, the stability in credit performance and the positive growth outlook for the Company,” said Hal Khouri, goeasy’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, “As a key step in the development of our balance sheet, this new facility will broaden our banking relationships, lower our cost of borrowing and further diversify our sources of capital for maximum flexibility. Our liquidity now increases to $410 million of total funding capacity to support our future growth plans, while also reducing our fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing to 4.9%.”

Over the last eighteen months, the Company has made several enhancements to its balance sheet, including amendments to its Credit Facility and refinancing of its unsecured Notes Payable. The Credit Facility was increased from $189.5 million to $310 million, while reducing the cost of borrowing and extending the maturity from November 1, 2020 to February 12, 2022. Additionally, the Notes Payable was refinanced and increased from US$475 million to US$550 million, while reducing the cost of borrowing and extending the maturity from November 1, 2022 to December 1, 2024. Based on the cash on hand and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s Credit Facility and new Securitization Facility, goeasy has approximately $410 million in total funding capacity, which it estimates is sufficient to fund its organic growth into 2023. The Company is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s.