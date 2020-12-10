 

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Engages Truist Securities, Inc. as the Lead Arranger for up to a $660M Syndicated Senior Credit Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 23:21  |  31   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) (the "Company" or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe to or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced it has engaged Truist Securities, Inc. as the Lead Arranger for up to a $660 million Syndicated Senior Credit Facilities.

Sam Tawfik, LMP’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We chose to partner with Truist because they have proven their leadership in the syndicated and leveraged finance market, accompanied by their strong industry expertise financing growth-oriented dealer platforms, Automotive Retail Investment Banking, Dealer Commercial Services, Dealer Retail Services, Fleet Leasing and Structured Real Estate.”

Evan Bernstein, LMP’s Chief Financial Officer stated, "This prospective senior credit facility can provide additional financial flexibility to support our acquisitions and business strategy. We want to thank Truist and their team for their support." Mr. Bernstein added, “The facility can also provide additional borrowing availability, increased financial flexibility consisting of the new vehicle floor plan, used vehicle floor plan and a revolving credit facility. We expect the rates and terms on all of these facilities to be competitive with our public franchise dealer operator peers.

Richard Aldahan, LMP’s Chief Operating Officer added, “There is a ton of opportunity for us to partner with dealers and consolidate the market. In the recent months, the company has signed definitive agreements to partner and purchase dealerships. These facilities can enable LMP to begin a rolling close process.”

“LMP is laser focused on the execution of its e-commerce hybrid online strategy. This prospective partnership represents meaningful progress towards our 2021 plan. As we begin to overlay our model on top of our acquired dealerships, we expect momentum to accelerate and the Company looks forward to achieving many more significant and transformative milestones in the future,” Mr. Aldahan concluded.

ABOUT LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC. – “BUY, SUBSCRIBE, SELL AND REPEAT.”
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) describes its business model as “Buy, Subscribe, Sell and Repeat.” This means that we “Buy” pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors. We “Subscribe” the automobiles to our customers by allowing them to enter into our subscription plan for automobiles in which customers have use of an automobile for a minimum of thirty (30) days. LMP’s vehicle subscription membership includes monthly swaps and offers the flexibility to return the vehicle without penalty, upgrade your vehicle to a more premium model or downgrade for a lesser cost model when you like. We “Sell” our inventory, including automobiles previously included in our subscription programs, to customers as well, and then we “Repeat” the whole process.

Seite 1 von 3
LMP Automotive Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Engages Truist Securities, Inc. as the Lead Arranger for up to a $660M Syndicated Senior Credit Facilities FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) (the "Company" or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe to or finance pre-owned and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Growth and Third Quarter Financial Results