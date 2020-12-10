 

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $350 Million Initial Public Offering

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 SAIL (Stakeholder Aligned Initial Listing) securities at a price of $10.00 per SAIL security. The SAIL securities will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “CBAH.U” beginning December 11, 2020.

Each SAIL security consists of one share of the company’s Class A common stock and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.00 per share. Once the securities comprising the SAIL securities begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CBAH” and “CBAH WS,” respectively.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. is a newly organized blank-check company formed by CBRE Acquisition Sponsor, LLC, a subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc., for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. CBRE Group, Inc. is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm.

Morgan Stanley is serving as the underwriter for the offering. The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,250,000 SAIL securities at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to the securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the listing and trading of the SAIL securities and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement on Form S-1 and preliminary prospectus for the company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



