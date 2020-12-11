 

Sandfire Resources America Files Black Butte Copper Project Technical Report

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, Mont., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) announces that, further to the Company’s news release dated October 27, 2020 announcing the completion of a feasibility study on the Black Butte Copper Project in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, USA, the Company is today filing on SEDAR an independent technical report prepared under National Instrument 43-101 entitled “Sandfire Resources America Inc., Black Butte Copper Project, Feasibility Study (Johnny Lee Deposit) and Mineral Resource Estimate Update (Lowry Deposit) – Technical Report NI 43-101” dated December 8, 2020.

The qualified persons responsible for the technical report are Deepak Malhotra of Resource Development Inc. (primary author), Erik Ronald of SRK Consulting (US) Inc., Brad Evans of Mining Plus and Patrick Williamson of Intera Incorporated.

A copy of the technical report can be downloaded for review on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information:
Sandfire Resources America Inc.
Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications
Mobile: 406-224-8180
Office: 406-547-3466
Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Additional information on Sandfire Resources America, Inc. can be viewed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com or on Sandfire Resources America, Inc.’s website at www.sandfireamerica.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.




