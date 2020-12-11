Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

As one of Delta 9’s Micro Cultivation partners, PCC entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with the company whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, marketing services to develop the PCC brand and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with Saskatchewan based Micro Cultivation partner, Prairie Craft Canopy (“PCC”). PCC is an arm’s length third party in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.

On December 4, 2020, PCC confirmed it had reached its final milestone under the SCA and has been granted its cannabis micro cultivation licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”).

“We are delighted that Prairie Craft Canopy has received a Health Canada Licence for twelve of our proprietary and turn-key "Grow Pod" systems and has plans to apply for a second Health Canada licence to expand their operations that will include another twelve Grow Pods”, said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9. “Our turn key platform for Grow Pods and services continues to prove one of the best options for cannabis industry entrepreneurs seeking licensing and support services.”

The Company's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. PCC’S facility has been designed and built using this turn key and state of the art Grow Pod system. Once cultivation begins, Delta 9 plans to purchase premium quality cannabis products from PCC for distribution through the Company's established distribution network, and through Delta 9's branded retail stores. Delta 9 has now successfully licensed over 100 Grow Pods in third party facilities across Canada.

“Prairie Craft Canopy is a privately owned and self funded boutique cannabis cultivator based in the Prairies with plans to service the wellness and recreational markets across Canada.” said Co-owner’s Doug Trevena and Nathan Seon of Prairie Craft Canopy. “We are proud that we took every precaution to build a, state of the art, 8,000 square foot production facility that incorporates all the latest technology for growing cannabis and provides room to double the size of our operations in the future.”