TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the six months ended October 31, 2020.

Total revenues for the six months ended October 31, 2020 were $1,524,336 compared to $1,618,664 for the same period in 2019;

Net operating income for Q2 fiscal 2021 was $1,296,169 compared to $1,328,088 in fiscal 2020;

Net income for Q2 fiscal 2021 was $ 0.23 per share, compared to $0.25 per share in fiscal 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the six months ended October 31, 2020 was $1,296,169, a $31,919 decrease compared with the previous year as a result of decreased revenue for the quarter.

Six months ended October 31 2020 2019 Property revenue $1,478,222 $1,546,575 Finance income 46,114 72,089 Total revenues $1,524,336 $1,618,664 Property revenue $1,478,222 $1,546,575 Property operating expenses (182,053) (218,487) Net operating income $1,296,169 $1,328,088 Adjusted funds from operations $475,292 $610,365 Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $416,983 $447,900 Average common and special shares outstanding 1,808,360 1,808,360 Income per share $0.23 $0.25

Components of the $30,917 decrease in net income for the six months ended October 31, 2020 compared to the six months ended October 31, 2019 are: