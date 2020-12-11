The Becker Milk Company Limited Six Month Financial Results
TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the six months ended October 31, 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenues for the six months ended October 31, 2020 were $1,524,336 compared to $1,618,664 for the same period in 2019;
- Net operating income for Q2 fiscal 2021 was $1,296,169 compared to $1,328,088 in fiscal 2020;
- Net income for Q2 fiscal 2021 was $ 0.23 per share, compared to $0.25 per share in fiscal 2020.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net operating income for the six months ended October 31, 2020 was $1,296,169, a $31,919 decrease compared with the previous year as a result of decreased revenue for the quarter.
|Six months ended
|October 31
|2020
|2019
|Property revenue
|$1,478,222
|$1,546,575
|Finance income
|46,114
|72,089
|Total revenues
|$1,524,336
|$1,618,664
|Property revenue
|$1,478,222
|$1,546,575
|Property operating expenses
|(182,053)
|(218,487)
|Net operating income
|$1,296,169
|$1,328,088
|Adjusted funds from operations
|$475,292
|$610,365
|Net income attributable to common and special shareholders
|$416,983
|$447,900
|Average common and special shares outstanding
|1,808,360
|1,808,360
|Income per share
|$0.23
|$0.25
Components of the $30,917 decrease in net income for the six months ended October 31, 2020 compared to the six months ended October 31, 2019 are:
