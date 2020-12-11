 

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Adjournment and Rescheduling of December 10, 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“Brookfield”) announced that, at the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held earlier today, stockholders of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) approved the proposal to ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Fund’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. In addition, Brookfield announced that the Special Meeting was adjourned with respect to the proposal to approve a new sub-advisory agreement (the "New Sub-Advisory Agreement") among Brookfield, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and the Fund until 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, December 18, 2020. The Special Meeting has been adjourned to allow for further solicitation of stockholders to meet the requirement that the New Sub-Advisory Agreement is approved by the affirmative vote of a “majority of the outstanding voting securities” of the Fund.1   As of the Special Meeting date, the Fund needs approximately an additional 3.2% of its outstanding shares to vote in favor of the proposal in order to approve the New Sub-Advisory Agreement.   Additionally, in light of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the rescheduled Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

As noted in the proxy materials previously distributed for the Special Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Fund had fixed the close of business on November 2, 2020 as the record date for the determination of stockholders of the Fund entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.   To attend the rescheduled Special Meeting virtually, stockholders must email the Fund’s proxy solicitor, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”), at proxy@astfinancial.com and provide their full name, address and control number located on the proxy card previously received.   AST will then email the stockholder meeting credentials and instructions for voting during the Special Meeting.

If you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) as of November 2, 2020, in order to participate in and vote at the Special Meeting, you must first obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund’s name, the number of Fund shares you held, and your name and email address.   You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or an image of the legal proxy to AST at proxy@astfinancial.com and write “Legal Proxy” in the subject line.   Requests for registration must be received by AST no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 17, 2020.   You will then receive confirmation of your registration and a control number by email from AST.   AST will also email your stockholder meeting credentials and instructions for voting during the Special Meeting.

