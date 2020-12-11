 

Chart Industries’ CEO Evanko Named 2020 Chief Trailblazer of the Year by S&P Global Platts

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is proud to announce that CEO and President Jill Evanko has been awarded the 2020 Chief Trailblazer Award by S&P Global Platts. The S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards is an annual program that recognizes exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance. Established in 1999 and often coined “the Oscars” of the energy industry, the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards highlight achievement in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex. This year, there were over 300 nominated entries from over three dozen countries.

The Chief Trailblazer Award is awarded to an individual (or to a CEO of a small-mid cap company) who has consistently demonstrated clarity of vision, judgment and motivational skills that transform and empower their organization. This individual must also be a leader who is highly respected by both peers and competitors, admired and followed by employees, trusted by investors and welcomed by the community. This award recognizes courage, perseverance, dedication, ethics and the ability to advance their company in the face of adversity, sustain their sector amid universal headwinds and undeniably support the employees who propel their organization into the future.

In determining a recipient, judges considered a leader's entire track record, with particular attention focused on that individual's accomplishments since January 2019.

“We congratulate Jill for her win of the 2020 Chief Trailblazer Award,” stated Martin Fraenkel, president of S&P Global Platts. “In a year that was so tumultuous, it was particularly impressive and heartening to see how this year’s group of winners re-organized around obstacles, forged ahead on ground-breaking technology, completed transformative deals and maintained focus on long-term energy sustainability. Tonight’s winners, and finalists, alike, are to be congratulated for their individual and collective accomplishments.”

“In a year like no other, Jill has shown her resilience and commitment to the company by bringing Chart to the forefront of the clean energy transition. To be recognized by an esteemed organization like S&P further validates the work she has done to make Chart a leader in the industry. Jill’s strong leadership qualities are critical components to the success Chart has experienced over the past year, and we know she will continue to encourage innovation and break barriers in the industry. We’re lucky to have Jill, who inspires us every day to become better people and better professionals,” shared Chart Industries Board member, Singleton McAllister.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

