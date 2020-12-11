 

Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020   

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Disclaimer

