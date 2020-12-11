 

Signature Bank Prices $700 Million Preferred Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 00:59  |  53   |   |   

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full service commercial bank, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 28 million depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of 5.000% Noncumulative Perpetual Series A Preferred Stock, at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share. The Bank has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2 million additional depositary shares. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as the underwriters in the offering. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The preferred stock offering will be made only by means of an offering circular.

Copies of the preliminary offering circular may be obtained from:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by phone: 1-866-718-1649;
  • BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or by phone: 1-800-294-1322;
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Attn: Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at 1-800-966-1559; or
  • UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone: (888) 827-7275.

The securities are not deposits and are neither insured nor approved by the FDIC. The securities are being offered pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(2) of such Act.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 36 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

Seite 1 von 3
Signature Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Signature Bank Prices $700 Million Preferred Stock Offering Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full service commercial bank, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 28 million depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of 5.000% Noncumulative …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
T-Mobile Selects Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 as Its First 5G Mobile Hotspot; Inseego Connect Software ...
MakerBot Offers Three New ABS Composite Materials from Kimya for METHOD 3D Printers
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Signature Bank Announces Preferred Stock Offering
03.12.20
Signature Bank to Participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Virtual Conference 2020