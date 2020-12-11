Signature Bank Prices $700 Million Preferred Stock Offering

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as the underwriters in the offering. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full service commercial bank, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 28 million depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of 5.000% Noncumulative Perpetual Series A Preferred Stock, at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share. The Bank has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2 million additional depositary shares. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The preferred stock offering will be made only by means of an offering circular.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by phone: 1-866-718-1649;

BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or by phone: 1-800-294-1322;

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Attn: Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at 1-800-966-1559; or

UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone: (888) 827-7275.

The securities are not deposits and are neither insured nor approved by the FDIC. The securities are being offered pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(2) of such Act.

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 36 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.