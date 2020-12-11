Edison International Raises Common Stock Dividend 3.92%; 17th Consecutive Annual Increase

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6625 per share, payable on Jan. 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2020. This action increases the annual dividend by $0.10 per share. The 2021 annual dividend rate will be $2.65 per share, an increase of 3.92% from the current annual dividend rate of $2.55 per share.

“We are pleased to raise the EIX dividend for the seventeenth consecutive year. At the same time, Southern California Edison continues to make substantial capital investments to ensure we have a strong, safe, reliable, and resilient power grid,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “This dividend growth keeps us within our targeted payout ratio range of 45 to 55% of SCE's core earnings and reflects our confidence in maintaining a strong balance sheet that supports financial flexibility.”