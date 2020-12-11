Egan-Jones Recommends Against Electing Dissident’s Full Slate of Nominees to Ziopharm Board

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology , Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today commented on an opinion issued by Egan-Jones Proxy Services (“Egan-Jones”) in connection with the consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) initiated by WaterMill Asset Management Corp., Mr. Robert W. Postma and certain other individuals (collectively, “WaterMill”). In its report, Egan-Jones recommends that Ziopharm shareholders withhold votes to elect WaterMill’s nominee Jaime Vieser to the Ziopharm Board of Directors (the “Board”), thereby rejecting WaterMill’s attempt to elect their full slate of nominees and seize outsized control of the company. Ziopharm continues to strongly urge shareholders to sign and return the Company’s GREEN Consent Revocation Card.

In a statement, the Company said:

“We are pleased that Egan-Jones, like Institutional Shareholder Services, recognizes that replacing nearly half of Ziopharm’s Board with WaterMill’s full slate of hand-picked candidates would not be in the best interests of the Company or our shareholders.

“While we agree with Egan-Jones’ stance that Jaime Vieser is not an appropriate candidate to add to the Board, we respectfully disagree with their recommendation regarding the other dissident nominees, Robert Postma and Holger Weis, as we have detailed in our prior public communications, which can be found at www.ziopharmforward.com.

“With the proxy advisory firms making different recommendations with respect to WaterMill’s candidates, it is clear that there is no t universal support forthe dissident’s nominees. We believe the differing opinions may be influenced by the misleading and often factually inaccurate activist campaign that WaterMill has run to attempt to take outsized control of the Company. In fact, an independent financial analyst recently commented:

“…we remain unconvinced that the slate presented by the dissident shareholders represents the best potential candidates for ZIOP. Further, we have yet to see a cohesive strategy articulated by the dissident shareholder group which would give us confidence that its proposed slate would effectively lead expedited clinical execution.”1

“The Ziopharm teamis making efforts to advance the Company’s promising pipeline and deliver value to all shareholders. Despite the many public attacks from WaterMilland their affiliates, as well as their refusal to engage in good faith discussions to resolve the consent solicitation in an amicable manner, Ziopharm has continued to focus on progressing the business for the benefit of patients and shareholders alike.”