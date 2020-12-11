 

Egan-Jones Recommends Against Electing Dissident’s Full Slate of Nominees to Ziopharm Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 01:01  |  26   |   |   

Recommends Against Electing WaterMill Nominee Jaime Vieser

Ziopharm Continues to Recommend that Shareholders Support Company’s Strong Progress by Returning the GREEN Consent Revocation Card

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today commented on an opinion issued by Egan-Jones Proxy Services (“Egan-Jones”) in connection with the consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) initiated by WaterMill Asset Management Corp., Mr. Robert W. Postma and certain other individuals (collectively, “WaterMill”). In its report, Egan-Jones recommends that Ziopharm shareholders withhold votes to elect WaterMill’s nominee Jaime Vieser to the Ziopharm Board of Directors (the “Board”), thereby rejecting WaterMill’s attempt to elect their full slate of nominees and seize outsized control of the company. Ziopharm continues to strongly urge shareholders to sign and return the Company’s GREEN Consent Revocation Card.

In a statement, the Company said:

We are pleased that Egan-Jones, like Institutional Shareholder Services, recognizes that replacing nearly half of Ziopharm’s Board with WaterMill’s full slate of hand-picked candidates would not be in the best interests of the Company or our shareholders.

While we agree with Egan-Jones’ stance that Jaime Vieser is not an appropriate candidate to add to the Board, we respectfully disagree with their recommendation regarding the other dissident nominees, Robert Postma and Holger Weis, as we have detailed in our prior public communications, which can be found at www.ziopharmforward.com.

With the proxy advisory firms making different recommendations with respect to WaterMill’s candidates, it is clear that there is not universal support forthe dissident’s nominees. We believe the differing opinions may be influenced by the misleading and often factually inaccurate activist campaign that WaterMill has run to attempt to take outsized control of the Company. In fact, an independent financial analyst recently commented:

“…we remain unconvinced that the slate presented by the dissident shareholders represents the best potential candidates for ZIOP. Further, we have yet to see a cohesive strategy articulated by the dissident shareholder group which would give us confidence that its proposed slate would effectively lead expedited clinical execution.”1

The Ziopharm teamis making efforts to advance the Company’s promising pipeline and deliver value to all shareholders. Despite the many public attacks from WaterMilland their affiliates, as well as their refusal to engage in good faith discussions to resolve the consent solicitation in an amicable manner, Ziopharm has continued to focus on progressing the business for the benefit of patients and shareholders alike.”

Seite 1 von 3
Ziopharm Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Egan-Jones Recommends Against Electing Dissident’s Full Slate of Nominees to Ziopharm Board Recommends Against Electing WaterMill Nominee Jaime Vieser Ziopharm Continues to Recommend that Shareholders Support Company’s Strong Progress by Returning the GREEN Consent Revocation Card BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies ...
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement, Creating a Combined ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
WaterMill Asset Management Reinforces the Need for Meaningful and Urgent Change at Ziopharm Oncology
04.12.20
Ziopharm Details Actions in Response to Shareholder Feedback
03.12.20
Glass Lewis Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Consent Card for All of WaterMill’s Director Candidates and Proposals
28.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Refutes Ziopharm Oncology’s Desperate, Low-Road Smear Campaign
27.11.20
Ziopharm Comments on Institutional Shareholder Services’ Recommendation to Reject WaterMill’s Attempt to Remove Half of Ziopharm’s Board of Directors
26.11.20
 ISS Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote for Change on WaterMill Asset Management’s WHITE Consent Card
24.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Sets the Record Straight Following Ziopharm’s Apparent Attempt to Mislead Shareholders and Rewrite History
20.11.20
Ziopharm Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Execution of Strategy and Substantial Board Refreshment to Enhance Shareholder Value
19.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Releases Presentation Detailing the Case for Urgent Change Atop Ziopharm Oncology
19.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology Presents Encouraging Clinical Data for Controlled IL-12 for the Treatment of Glioblastoma and DIPG at the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.07.20
1
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. - Mit dem Immunsystem Krebs bekämpfen