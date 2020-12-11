Certara Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Initial Public Offering

Certara, Inc. (“Certara”), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 29,055,000 shares of its common stock at $23.00 per share. Certara is offering 14,630,000 shares of its common stock and certain selling stockholders are offering 14,425,000 shares of common stock in the offering. Shares of Certara’s common stock are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 11, 2020, under the ticker symbol “CERT,” and the offering is expected to close on December 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,358,250 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Certara from the offering will be approximately $336.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. Certara will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who are acting as lead joint book-running managers, and Credit Suisse, Barclays and William Blair, who are acting as joint book-running managers.