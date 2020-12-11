Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics - Chair Morten Opstad - 10 Dec 2020

At the close of business on 10 December 2020, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020:

Total 320,687,509 shares or 38.6% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

Proxy to represent and vote for 149,774,365 shares or 18.0% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and controlled entities.

Proxy with voting instructions for 170,913,144 shares or 20.6% of the share capital.