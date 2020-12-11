 

Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics - Chair Morten Opstad - 10 Dec 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
At the close of business on 10 December 2020, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020:

Total 320,687,509 shares or 38.6% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:
Proxy to represent and vote for 149,774,365 shares or 18.0% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and controlled entities.
Proxy with voting instructions for 170,913,144 shares or 20.6% of the share capital.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek P. D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


