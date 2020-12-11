Suzano Reveals New Organizational Purpose and Reinforces Connection with Sustainability and the Future

“We see the need for a new movement to regenerate and oxygenate the planet. And we see in trees the best response to the concerns of today’s world, which is worried about climate change, the depletion of natural resources, the loss of biodiversity and growing social inequality,” said Walter Schalka, CEO of Suzano.

Suzano , a global reference in bioproducts, reveals to the market its new Organizational Purpose: “Renewing life inspired by trees.” The concept is the result of over a year of work that involved listening to approximately 3,500 people, who included employees and various external stakeholders. It reaffirms Suzano’s proactive role in the development of sustainable and innovative solutions with trees as part of the solutions to society’s current challenges.

Calls are mounting for alternative solutions based on trees, a renewable resource with the capacity to create new environmentally friendly materials for society that can contribute, for example, to significantly reducing the use of plastic and other fossil-based products.

“’Renewing life inspired by trees’ connects Suzano to today’s society, which is increasingly concerned with consumption habits and the world we will leave for future generations, The purpose also connects with our over 15,000 employees and innumerous stakeholders who see in Suzano an agent of change towards a more sustainable world,” said Marcela Porto, head of Communication & Brand at Suzano.

Suzano’s Purpose, which is now revealed after the merger that created one of the world’s largest companies whose activities are guided by the sustainable use of natural resources, is directly connected to the company’s long-term targets. The goals Suzano wants to achieve by 2030 include removing 40 million tons of carbon from the air, supplying 10 million tons of biobased products to replace the use of plastic and fossil-based products and removing 200,000 people from below the poverty line.

The new Purpose is also aligned with important advances in Suzano’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) strategy, which is rapidly gaining recognition internationally. Seeking to lead the movement towards a more sustainable future, Suzano has become the world’s second company and the first company in the Americas to issue sustainability-linked bonds in the total amount of US$1.25 billion, which are linked to the achievement of environmental targets.

