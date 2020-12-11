Mid Penn Bank Director of SBA/Guaranteed Lending Natalie Falatek Named Coleman Report PPP Lender of the Year

The Coleman Report is the leading provider of critical analytical information to small business lending professionals around the country. Ms. Falatek was selected by a panel of Coleman employees from lenders across the country in recognition of her “great dedication and commitment to American small businesses during these difficult times.”

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), is pleased to announce that First Vice President and Director of SBA/Guaranteed Lending Natalie Falatek has been named the 2020 PPP Lender of the Year by the Coleman Report .

“We are proud of Natalie for earning this prestigious award,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “Her expertise and SBA savvy allowed us to immediately help owner-managed businesses when the Paycheck Protection Program was first authorized and opened under the CARES Act. Natalie’s relentless commitment to our customers and the broader small business community was an example that inspired the rest of our team, and allowed us to help protect the paychecks of more than 60,000 employees of small businesses.”

Regarding her part, Ms. Falatek says, “Helping Main Street business owners as they fight for their survival has been our primary focus in 2020. I am particularly excited for the possibility of another round of PPP funding, and my team is laying the groundwork now so that we can be there again to assist small businesses in our communities if and when the government authorizes the program.”

Ms. Falatek has been employed by Mid Penn Bank for nearly ten years, has more than 15 years of financial services experience, and is one of only 49 lenders in the country to have earned the prestigious 7A Accreditation through NAGGL’s Advanced Lender Diploma Program. She leads the Bank’s SBA lending team, which was ranked as the top community bank producer of U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans in the Eastern Pennsylvania District for the SBA’s 2019 fiscal year.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of more than $3 billion.

