 

Mid Penn Bank Director of SBA/Guaranteed Lending Natalie Falatek Named Coleman Report PPP Lender of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 02:18  |  27   |   |   

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), is pleased to announce that First Vice President and Director of SBA/Guaranteed Lending Natalie Falatek has been named the 2020 PPP Lender of the Year by the Coleman Report.

The Coleman Report is the leading provider of critical analytical information to small business lending professionals around the country. Ms. Falatek was selected by a panel of Coleman employees from lenders across the country in recognition of her “great dedication and commitment to American small businesses during these difficult times.”

“We are proud of Natalie for earning this prestigious award,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “Her expertise and SBA savvy allowed us to immediately help owner-managed businesses when the Paycheck Protection Program was first authorized and opened under the CARES Act. Natalie’s relentless commitment to our customers and the broader small business community was an example that inspired the rest of our team, and allowed us to help protect the paychecks of more than 60,000 employees of small businesses.”

Regarding her part, Ms. Falatek says, “Helping Main Street business owners as they fight for their survival has been our primary focus in 2020. I am particularly excited for the possibility of another round of PPP funding, and my team is laying the groundwork now so that we can be there again to assist small businesses in our communities if and when the government authorizes the program.”

Ms. Falatek has been employed by Mid Penn Bank for nearly ten years, has more than 15 years of financial services experience, and is one of only 49 lenders in the country to have earned the prestigious 7A Accreditation through NAGGL’s Advanced Lender Diploma Program. She leads the Bank’s SBA lending team, which was ranked as the top community bank producer of U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans in the Eastern Pennsylvania District for the SBA’s 2019 fiscal year.

About Mid Penn Bank
Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4455a61d-dbd1-441b ... 

CONTACT: Contact:  
Matthew Miller
717-257-9015
matthew.miller@midpennbank.com

Mid Penn Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mid Penn Bank Director of SBA/Guaranteed Lending Natalie Falatek Named Coleman Report PPP Lender of the Year MILLERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), is pleased to announce that First Vice President and Director of SBA/Guaranteed Lending Natalie Falatek has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies ...
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement, Creating a Combined ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...