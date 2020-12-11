 

Patriot One Appoints Peter Evans to its Board of Directors and Releases First Quarter Results


   

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Peter Evans to its Board of Directors, effective immediately following the quarterly board and committee meetings on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The Company has also released its first quarter interim financial results for the three month period ended October 31, 2020. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three month period ended October 31, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.patriot1tech.com.

Appointment of Peter Evans to the Board of Directors

Mr. Evans brings over 25 years of experience working with venture-backed and public companies in executive leadership, operations and board roles. Peter’s demonstrated success in the security and technology industries in identifying marketplace opportunities, along with growing revenues and profitability, makes him a complementary fit with the Patriot One Board of Directors.

“This past month has been very compelling, meeting with customers, partners, shareholders, and the Patriot One team. The insights gained have confirmed that there is market demand for our solutions, and for further enhanced solutions enabled by our innovative approach to AI that can drive actionable intelligence provided by our PATSCAN Platform and XTRACT.ai divisions,” expressed Peter Evans, Patriot One’s new CEO. “I am excited about the opportunities in front of the Company as we move into 2021. Joining the board allows me to share my operational, technical, and go-to-market insights and experience, while working side-by-side with fellow board members in steering the strategy of the business in this critical growth phase,” added Mr. Evans.

