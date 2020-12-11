EA and Hazelight Announce It Takes Two Coming to Consoles and PC on March 26, 2021

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Hazelight Studios officially unveiled It Takes Two , a genre-bending platform adventure game created as a purely co-op experience, will be available March 26, 2021 on consoles and PC. Developed by the industry leaders in cooperative play, It Takes Two is the next title from Hazelight, the BAFTA award-winning studio behind A Way Out. Featuring uniquely varied gameplay and engaging storytelling intertwined in a fantastical journey, the game follows the clashing couple Cody and May as they learn how to overcome their differences and work together as one. It Takes Two whisks players on a wild and wondrous ride where only one thing is for certain – we’re better together.

It Takes Two - Key Art (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At Hazelight, we’re always looking to push the boundaries of what’s expected in games, and It Takes Two is going to make your head spin!” said Josef Fares, Founder and Game Director at Hazelight Studios. “We’ve taken all our learnings from our previous games and kicked it up a notch, linking the narrative and gameplay mechanics for a genre-bending experience. Players will journey through crazy challenges in a fantastical world unlike anything they’ve ever seen. It’s going to be completely different from what people have come to expect from a co-op game!”

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Hazelight for their second EA Originals release,” said Steve Pointon, SVP 3rd Party Content & Development at Electronic Arts. “Hazelight has a very unique method of storytelling that weaves gameplay and narrative together, leading to a deeply immersive and exciting experience. We can’t wait for everyone to experience first-hand the innovation, talent and craftsmanship that went into creating this game.”

Embark on an all-new, crazy journey in It Takes Two, a thrilling platform adventure game built strictly for co-op. Step into the shoes of Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell, who, trapped in a fantastical world where unpredictability hides around every corner, are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship. In It Takes Two, players work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges such as piloting a pair of underpants or DJing a buzzing night club. With connected character abilities in every new level, an abundance of unexpected obstacles and hilariously heartfelt moments, players will work their way through a uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience.