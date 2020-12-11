 

ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in Non-Human Primates

11.12.2020, 03:48   

ImmunityBio, a privately-held immunotherapy company, today announced its COVID-19 vaccine candidate protected nasal and lung airways of non-human primates against coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in a challenge study. The study, sponsored by the Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority (BARDA), provides further evidence supporting the company’s use of a second-generation adenoviral vector that induces the immune system to both activate T cells and generate antibodies against multiple viral targets—blocking virus replication and clearing existing infection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210006234/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

In the study, immunization with the hAd5-COVID-19 vaccine inhibited SARS-CoV-2 virus replication in 100% (10 of 10) of Rhesus macaques, with a drop in viral replication starting on the first day of vaccine administration, and undetectable viral levels as early as three to five days post-challenge in most of the animals. The vaccine targeted both the inner nucleocapsid (N) and the outer spike (S) proteins of the virus to maximize the immune response. The goal of targeting both S and N was to both activate virus-specific T cells and generate anti-SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies. The study showed this broad immune response led to the complete clearance of the virus in a matter of days after infection of previously-vaccinated primates. This blocking of viral replication was observed in both the lung and nasal passages. By protecting the nasal passages (the primary point of entry for the virus), the vaccine has the potential to reduce reinfection. Clearing replicating viruses from nasal passages is critical for reducing transmission of the virus from immunized recipients to others.

The hAd5-COVID-19 candidate is designed to address a potential problem that may emerge when first-generation adenoviral platforms are used as vaccine vectors: vaccine inactivation due to pre-existing immunity to the vector itself. This risk exists for many vaccine candidates being tested in Europe, China, Russia, and the United States. Many people who have been exposed to the “common cold” potentially develop adenovirus immunity: the immune system often attacks and disables these first-generation vaccines before they can activate the immune response to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This can significantly limit the effectiveness of first-generation platforms. ImmunityBio has engineered the vector to overcome this problem and has shown that its second-generation adenovirus vector can safely and effectively deliver its cargo even in patients with pre-existing adenovirus immunity.1

