Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Distribution details for the six months to 31 December 2020

Dexus (ASX: DXS)
ASX release
11 December 2020
Distribution details for the six months to 31 December 2020
Dexus announces details relating to its estimated distribution rate for the six months ending 31 December 2020.
The estimated distribution amount for the six months ending 31 December 2020 is 28.8 cents per stapled security.
Subject to there being no reinstatement of any major lockdowns or unforeseen circumstances, Dexus expects an FY21 full year distribution per security amount that is consistent with FY20. The FY20 full year distribution amount per security was 50.3 cents.
The payment will be made in accordance with the following timetable:
Ex-distribution date: Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Record date: Thursday, 31 December 2020
Payment date and dispatch of distribution statements: Friday, 26 February 2021
Dexus confirms that its distribution reinvestment plan remains suspended and will not be in operation for this distribution payment. If any changes occur in this regard, the Australian Securities Exchange and security holders will be advised at the appropriate time.
Dexus will confirm its final distribution amount for the six months to 31 December 2020 when it announces its
half-year results on Tuesday, 9 February 2021.
The Notice of Distribution Appendix 3A was also provided to the Australian Securities Exchange and is available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting
Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited.
