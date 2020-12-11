 

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Distribution details for the six months to 31 December 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Dividend
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Distribution details for the six months to 31 December 2020

11-Dec-2020 / 04:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

11 December 2020

Distribution details for the six months to 31 December 2020

Dexus announces details relating to its estimated distribution rate for the six months ending 31 December 2020.

The estimated distribution amount for the six months ending 31 December 2020 is 28.8 cents per stapled security.

Subject to there being no reinstatement of any major lockdowns or unforeseen circumstances, Dexus expects an FY21 full year distribution per security amount that is consistent with FY20. The FY20 full year distribution amount per security was 50.3 cents.

The payment will be made in accordance with the following timetable:

Ex-distribution date: Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Record date: Thursday, 31 December 2020

Payment date and dispatch of distribution statements: Friday, 26 February 2021

Dexus confirms that its distribution reinvestment plan remains suspended and will not be in operation for this distribution payment. If any changes occur in this regard, the Australian Securities Exchange and security holders will be advised at the appropriate time.

Dexus will confirm its final distribution amount for the six months to 31 December 2020 when it announces its
half-year results on Tuesday, 9 February 2021.

The Notice of Distribution Appendix 3A was also provided to the Australian Securities Exchange and is available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors
