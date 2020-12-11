 

4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Upsized Pricing of Initial Public Offering

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (4DMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by 4DMT. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by 4DMT, are expected to be $193.2 million. In connection with the offering, 4DMT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,260,000 additional shares of common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 11, 2020 under the ticker symbol “FDMT.” The offering is expected to close on December 15, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Evercore ISI are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts:

Media:

Theresa Janke
tjanke@4dmt.com

Investors:

Mike Zanoni
Endurance Advisors
mzanoni@4dmt.com




