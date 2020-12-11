 

AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 04:47  |  38   |   |   

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (“AbCellera”), a technology company that aims to become the centralized operating system for next-generation antibody discovery, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,150,000 common shares at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. All of the common shares are being offered by AbCellera. In addition, AbCellera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,622,500 additional common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 11, 2020 under the ticker symbol “ABCL.” The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $483.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on December 15, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse, Stifel, Berenberg, SVB Leerink and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

As previously announced in November 2020, in connection with its acquisition of Trianni, Inc., AbCellera issued convertible promissory notes to certain investors in an aggregate amount of approximately $90.0 million (the “Notes”). Upon the closing of the offering, the Notes will convert into common shares at a price of $17.00 per share, which is 85% of the initial public offering price.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the common shares sold in the initial public offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on December 10, 2020. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; Berenberg Capital Markets LLC, Attention: Investment Banking, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 53rd Floor, New York, NY 10020, or by telephone at (646) 949-9000, or by email at prospectusrequests@berenberg-us.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp. at 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email to bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering AbCellera Biologics Inc. (“AbCellera”), a technology company that aims to become the centralized operating system for next-generation antibody discovery, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,150,000 common shares at a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
April Miller Boise, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Eaton Corp., Joins Trane ...
Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for ...
T-Mobile Selects Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 as Its First 5G Mobile Hotspot; Inseego Connect Software ...
MakerBot Offers Three New ABS Composite Materials from Kimya for METHOD 3D Printers
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity