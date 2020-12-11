Forma Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,300,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $45.25 per share. All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be offered by Forma. In addition, Forma has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 795,000 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $239.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about December 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co is acting as lead manager for the offering.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on December 10, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.
