Forma Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,300,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $45.25 per share. All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be offered by Forma. In addition, Forma has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 795,000 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $239.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about December 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co is acting as lead manager for the offering.