 

Medartis appoints Dirk Kirsten as Chief Financial Officer and EMB member

Medartis appoints Dirk Kirsten as Chief Financial Officer and EMB member

11-Dec-2020
Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
CH-4057 Basel

PRESS RELEASE

Medartis appoints Dirk Kirsten as Chief Financial Officer

Basel, Switzerland, 11 December 2020 - The Board of Directors of Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED) has appointed Dirk Kirsten as new Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Management Board. He will join Medartis as of 1 march 2021 and will succeed Dominique Leutwyler, who has decided to leave the company.

In his future role as CFO and Member of the Executive Management Board of Medartis, Dirk Kirsten will be responsible for all matters of internal and external group financial management, as well as for the group's M&A projects, thus actively supporting further growth and envisaged portfolio expansions.

As a proven financial expert with broad industry experience, Dirk Kirsten (1968) has a strong track record in international management, corporate finance and M&A and held various senior management positions in the medtech, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. These included the roles as CFO of Nobel Biocare (2008-2013), Group Treasurer of Syngenta (2004-2008) and Head Group Funding & Capital Markets of Roche Holding (2002-2004). Prior to that, he worked with global investment banks, where he specialized in healthcare transactions. In 2013, Dirk Kirsten founded his own advisory boutique focusing on M&A, private equity as well as start-up financing and business development. Dirk Kirsten is a Swiss and German citizen. He holds a PhD in Management & Economics from the University of Cologne and participated in the international MBA program of the London Business School.

