Expedia Offers Workers with Wanderlust Two-Week Trips for £20.20 in "Work from Here" Campaign

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Expedia announces it's giving your "work from home" status quo a promotion, by offering weary workers an exclusive number of luxury trips for just £20.20 as part of its "Work from Here" campaign. Inspired by the newfound flexibility to work remotely and with wanderlust at an all-time high, Expedia is offering remote workers the chance to upgrade their home office set-up to dreamy new locations.

There are six special "Work From Here" trips for the taking at the price of just £20.20 in total. The sale will go live at 20:20 (08:20pm) on 14th December 2020 on workfromhere.expedia.com. Workers who snag the £20.20 "Work From Here" deals will receive a two-week stay for two at an Expedia VIP Access property in the U.K, across various dates in April 2021. The six two-week trips will give workers the opportunity for a video conference upgrade showing off luxury backdrops of The Bishopstrow Hotel in Wiltshire, The Langham, London and No. 38 The Park, Cheltenham.

Expedia launches the "Work from Here" campaign to help break down barriers for planning workcations, after looking into the attitudes of remote workers within the U.K. The survey uncovered the desires and perceived benefits of working from a new location, with the top findings below.

The current outlook:

There are currently more than half (53%) of Brits working from home 100% of the time. Most (55%) wish they could work from a new location or a holiday spot for a few weeks to get a change of scenery.

Currently, 58% of workers don't believe their employer would be unsupportive of a remote working trip, but there are still barriers to travelling. The top three factors for not booking a work getaway were concerns about travelling advisories (44%), money/finances (41%) and home office set-up worries (30%).

Improved relationships:

Showing the pressure of juggling work and home, 4 in 10 parents would be willing to leave their family at home for a week or two to work remotely in a new location. Almost half (46%) of parents even said a workcation would improve their relationship with their children.

Similarly, 42% of those polled with a partner stated that a "Work From Here" trip would improve their relationship with a significant other.

Destination daydreaming: