 

Stabilus S.A.: Stabilus confirms preliminary figures for FY2020 and proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share

DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
Stabilus S.A.: Stabilus confirms preliminary figures for FY2020 and proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share

11.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus S.A.: Stabilus confirms preliminary figures for FY2020 and proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share

- Revenues in FY2020 at EUR 822.1 million (FY2019: EUR 951.3 million) and adjusted EBIT[1] margin at 11.8% (FY2019: 15.0%)

- FY2020 result at EUR 30.0 million (FY2019: EUR 80.9 million) and free cash flow before acquisitions[1] at EUR 62.3 million (FY2019: EUR 89.9 million)

- Revenue of EUR 850 million to EUR 900 million expected for FY2021 with an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of 12% to 13%; Stabilus aims to achieve average annual revenue growth of 6% up to 2025 and to return to an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of 15%

Luxemburg/Koblenz, December 11, 2020 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives for motion control, today confirmed its preliminary figures released on November 13, 2020 and closed the fiscal year 2020, which ended September 30, with a recovery in business performance in the fourth quarter.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "We were able to close the past fiscal year profitably and are looking ahead with confidence. For this reason, we want our shareholders to participate in the positive earnings situation even in this unusual year and will propose to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share. We believe that we are excellently positioned in our two business segments, Automotive and Industry, not least because of our innovative strength. It is therefore our goal to become a world leader in motion control solutions over the next five years."

