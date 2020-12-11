 

DGAP-News Carl Zeiss Meditec reports decline in revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic

Carl Zeiss Meditec reports decline in revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic

Carl Zeiss Meditec reports decline in revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic
 
Recurring Revenue stable overall
 

JENA, 11 December 2020

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of €1,335.5m in fiscal year 2019/20 (prior year: €1,459.3m), a decline of -8.5% (adjusted for currency effects: -8.7%) year on year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased to €177.6m (prior year: €264.7m). The EBIT margin was 13.3% (prior year: 18.1%).

"Fiscal year 2019/20 was entirely dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. "Our top priority was the close cooperation with our customers and protecting our employees. We responded quickly to the short-term decline in demand, secured our production and delivery capacity and adjusted costs. A stable overall surgical consumables business also helped to limit the decline in revenue and profit."

Both strategic business units report decline in revenue

Revenue in the Ophthalmic Devices strategic business unit (SBU) decreased by -7.3% in fiscal year 2019/20 (adjusted for currency effects: -7.5%), to €990.6m (prior year: €1,068.6m). Revenue in the Microsurgery SBU decreased by -11.7% (adjusted for currency effects: -12.1%), to €344.8m (prior year: €390.7m). Recurring revenue from consumables, implants and service accounted for a 38.8% share of revenue - a new high after 33.9% in the prior year.

Stable performance in APAC[1] region - significant declines in EMEA[2] and Americas

Revenue in the EMEA region decreased by -13.1% (adjusted for currency effects: -12.7%), to €362.4m (prior year: €417.1m). Declines were recorded particularly in the markets worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Western Europe, the UK, Turkey and the Middle East region. There was a perceptible recovery in Germany toward the end of the reporting period.

