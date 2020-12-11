 

Roche launches laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected COVID-19 patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020   
  • The Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test is an automated laboratory assay intended as an aid in the diagnosis of active SARS-CoV-2 infection
  • Roche will be able to ramp up to a double-digit million number of tests per month, by early 2021
  • The test is the latest addition to Roches comprehensive COVID-19 portfolio and can help in the management of patients for optimal care delivery

Basel, 11 December 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it has launched a high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 antigen test as an aid in the diagnosis of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, in markets accepting the CE Mark. Roche has also filed for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test is a highly accurate laboratory immunoassay for the in vitro qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid antigen of SARS‑CoV‑2. In clinical studies, the Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test showed a 94.5% sensitivity across 200 PCR confirmed symptomatic individuals* and a 99.9% specificity across 2747 PCR negative symptomatic and screening individuals. It is planned to ramp up production to have a double-digit million number of tests per month, in early 2021, depending on the demand of healthcare systems, globally. The test is performed by healthcare professionals and uses nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab samples from patients with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, or people with either known or suspected exposure to SARS-CoV-2. A widely available, laboratory-based automated antigen assay allows for cost and error reduction due to removal of manual handling as well as fast turn-around times and high test throughput.

“Healthcare systems remain under significant pressure to deliver robust testing options, with a sufficient number of tests available”, said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “The launch of our high-throughput antigen test will provide additional testing capacity to reliably support healthcare systems in diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 infection, as a supplement to PCR testing.”

About the Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test
Roche’s Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test is an immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 present in the respiratory tract including nasopharynx and oropharynx. The Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test is performed by healthcare professionals and could be used as an alternative or in conjunction with PCR testing. This is highly beneficial where reliable laboratory PCR testing is limited or not available. A positive result with the Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test, In symptomatic individuals, a positive result with the Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test,  indicates an active SARS-CoV-2 infection with a likelihood of 94.5%. A negative result may require to be confirmed with a PCR test or repeated (antigen test) after one to two days, if other clinical indications point to a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

