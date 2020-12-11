Coop Pank AS results for November 2020

"Despite of the difficult economic environment, the number of Coop Pank's customers and loan portfolio has grown steadily and this was also the case in November. Our growth is possible primarily because we are operating in the local market as a domestic bank and due to that, we are well-aware of the opportunities and needs of the locals. This gives us the advantage of attracting new customers and co-operating with local businesses and state institutions.

Since receiving Moody's investment-grade rating with a stable outlook, in August this year, we have seen another positive change: the inflow of domestic deposits into the bank has consistently increased. This has allowed us to reduce the more expensive deposits collected from abroad and is also reflected in the volume of deposits, which has slightly decreased in November.

Our financing cost has decreased from 1% to 0.9% over the year and this has a clear positive effect on our profitability."

More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 84,100. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

Additional information:

Kerli Lõhmus

CFO

Phone: +372 669 0902

E-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee





Attachment