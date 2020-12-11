 

Coop Pank AS results for November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 07:00  |  28   |   |   

Coop Pank’s financial results in November 2020:

  • In November, the number of the bank's clients increased by 2,100 and reached 84,100 by the end of the month. Over the year, the customer base has grown by 36%.
  • The volume of the bank's customer deposits decreased by 3 million euros, reaching 746 million euros by the end of November. Deposits of domestic corporate and private customers increased by a total of 11 million euros, the volume of deposits attracted mainly via international deposit platforms decreased by 14 million euros. Over the year, the volume of bank deposits has grown by 47%.
  • The bank's net loan portfolio increased by 18,5 million euros over the month and reached 645 million euros by the end of November. Over the year, the loan portfolio has grown by 44%.
  • Impairment losses on loans was 0.5 million euros in November.
  • Over the year, bank's net income has increased by 32% and expenses by 16%. In November, the bank earned a net profit of 660 thousand euros. In the 11 months of this year, the bank's net profit has increased by 22% compared to the same period last year.

Comment by Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank:

"Despite of the difficult economic environment, the number of Coop Pank's customers and loan portfolio has grown steadily and this was also the case in November. Our growth is possible primarily because we are operating in the local market as a domestic bank and due to that, we are well-aware of the opportunities and needs of the locals. This gives us the advantage of attracting new customers and co-operating with local businesses and state institutions.

Since receiving Moody's investment-grade rating with a stable outlook, in August this year, we have seen another positive change: the inflow of domestic deposits into the bank has consistently increased. This has allowed us to reduce the more expensive deposits collected from abroad and is also reflected in the volume of deposits, which has slightly decreased in November.

Our financing cost has decreased from 1% to 0.9% over the year and this has a clear positive effect on our profitability."

More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 84,100. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores. 

Additional information:
Kerli Lõhmus
CFO
Phone: +372 669 0902
E-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee


Attachment


Coop Pank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coop Pank AS results for November 2020 Coop Pank’s financial results in November 2020: In November, the number of the bank's clients increased by 2,100 and reached 84,100 by the end of the month. Over the year, the customer base has grown by 36%.The volume of the bank's customer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Changes in the Management Board of Coop Finants AS