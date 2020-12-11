 

Nicox’s Partner Fera Pharmaceuticals to Investigate Naproxcinod as Potential Covid-19 Adjuvant Treatment

Nicox’s Partner Fera Pharmaceuticals to Investigate Naproxcinod as Potential Covid-19 Adjuvant Treatment
 

December 11, 2020 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
 

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, and Fera Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held, U.S. specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Fera will evaluate naproxcinod as a potential adjuvant treatment for patients with COVID-19 infection.  Subject to successful completion of the ongoing manufacturing of naproxcinod test material, Fera plans to initiate pre-clinical proof-of-concept studies in models of COVID-19 infection in early 2021.

Naproxcinod, a Cyclooxygenase-Inhibiting Nitric Oxide (NO)-Donating (CINOD) naproxen, is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory product candidate engineered to release NO and naproxen, originally discovered and developed by Nicox.  Nicox and Fera entered into an agreement in December 2015 which granted Fera exclusive rights to develop and commercialize naproxcinod for the U.S. market.  Nicox and Fera are amending their existing agreement to include COVID-19 as an indication, and Nicox will grant to Fera warrants1 to acquire 10,000 Nicox shares.

Michele Garufi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nicox, said: “There is a strong scientific rationale for using naproxcinod in the treatment of the inflammatory symptoms of COVID-19 infections, and potentially against the virus itself.  In collaboration with Fera we will be testing this scientific rationale in relevant pre-clinical models and whilst this research is at an early stage, any potential future human trial would benefit from the extensive naproxcinod clinical data previously generated by Nicox for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis.

Rationale for naproxcinod in COVID-19 treatment

Most outcomes of COVID-19 are associated with high levels of inflammation and dysfunction of the vascular system leading to thrombotic events2.  Naproxcinod, a Cox-Inhibiting Nitric Oxide Donor (CINOD), would potentially treat multiple aspects of COVID-19 infection including fever, pain, inflammation and platelet aggregation, thus decreasing the risk of thrombus formation.  In addition, NO donation might increase vasodilation and restore normal vascular functions.  Moreover, NO has specifically been demonstrated to inhibit replication of the COVID-19 virus by two distinct mechanisms3. As an oral capsule formulation, naproxcinod could be easily administered to patients at the first signs of infection.
