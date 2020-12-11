Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PLACING OF 10,655,737 GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE 'COMPANY') BY THE RIGI TRUST

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN

PLACING OF 10,655,737 GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE "COMPANY") BY THE RIGI TRUST

11 December 2020

Further to the announcement released on 10 December 2020 in relation to a proposed placing of global depositary receipts representing interest in Class A Shares of the Company (the "Placing"),THE RIGI TRUST ("Rigi Trust"), a British Virgin Islands trust connected with Mr. Oleg Tinkov and the Tinkov family (the "Selling Shareholder"), announces the results of the Placing. Accordingly, pursuant to the Placing, Rigi Trust has sold an aggregate of 10,655,737 Global Depositary Receipts representing interests in Class A Shares of the Company (the "Placing Securities") at a price of USD 30.50 per Global Depository Receipt, raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately USD 325 million.