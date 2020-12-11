 

EQS-News Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PLACING OF 10,655,737 GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE 'COMPANY') BY THE RIGI TRUST

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.12.2020, 07:30  |  57   |   |   

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd / Key word(s): Offer
Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PLACING OF 10,655,737 GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE 'COMPANY') BY THE RIGI TRUST

11.12.2020 / 09:30 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN 

Information contained herein in respect of the Global Depositary Receipts is not intended for any persons located within the territory of the Russian Federation, who are not "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 51.2 of the Russian Federal Law "On the Securities Market" No. 39-FZ dated 22 April 1996, as amended, and must not be distributed or circulated into the Russian Federation, or made available in the Russian Federation, to any persons who are not qualified investors, unless and to the extent they are otherwise permitted to access such information under Russian law. Please see the important notice at the end of this announcement.
 

PLACING OF 10,655,737 GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE "COMPANY") BY THE RIGI TRUST

11 December 2020

Further to the announcement released on 10 December 2020 in relation to a proposed placing of global depositary receipts representing interest in Class A Shares of the Company (the "Placing"),THE RIGI TRUST ("Rigi Trust"), a British Virgin Islands trust connected with Mr. Oleg Tinkov and the Tinkov family (the "Selling Shareholder"), announces the results of the Placing. Accordingly, pursuant to the Placing, Rigi Trust has sold an aggregate of 10,655,737 Global Depositary Receipts representing interests in Class A Shares of the Company (the "Placing Securities") at a price of USD 30.50 per Global Depository Receipt, raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately USD 325 million.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PLACING OF 10,655,737 GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE 'COMPANY') BY THE RIGI TRUST EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd / Key word(s): Offer Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PLACING OF 10,655,737 GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eigenmarke für Corona-Antigentest mit erstem Großauftrag
EQS-News: Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROX. USD 300 MILLION OF GLOBAL ...
DGAP-News: Further expansion in the bus sector: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement in the ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: NTT, FATH Mechatronics and peaq partner on next-generation data center ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG startet Barkapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts
BayWa-Beteiligung Mr+Mrs Homes räumt Innovationspreis ab und geht deutschlandweit in die Fläche - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung für ersten Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets und die ...
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Acquisition of Hotel Schweizerhof: AEVIS further strengthens the position of ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 