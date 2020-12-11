Bitcoin Group SE: Sales increases by more than 130 percent after ten months compared to full year 2019 Herford, December 11, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 ) draws up a gratifying interim balance as of the end of October. After reaching its new customer target well ahead of schedule and exceeding the EUR 60 million mark in its own stock of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Group now provides also a preliminary overview of its sales development in the first ten months of the 2020 financial year.

The wholly owned subsidiary futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum and Litecoin under Bitcoin.de in addition to classic investment services, was able to accelerate the growth once again. According to the German Commercial Code (HGB), futurum bank AG's sales were EUR 12.65 million as of October 30, 2020. This represents a growth of more than 130 percent after only ten months of the current year compared to the full fiscal year 2019, in which the Group generated sales of EUR 5.44 million.

The development of Bitcoin in the current year and in particular the accelerated customer growth are the main growth drivers. Bitcoin Group SE welcomed its 900,000 customer on Bitcoin.de at the beginning of November, reaching its annual customer acquisition target considerably ahead of schedule.

"We are very happy with the extraordinary development of the Group. The success confirms our strategic adjustments by merging Bitcoin Deutschland AG into futurum bank AG. On the one hand, this creates synergies between the original retail business and institutional business and, on the other hand, enables us to accelerate our growth. With our many years of expertise and our positioning under licensing law, we have a clear advantage, which we intend to continuously expand by broadening our product range. This is only the beginning of our growth story," says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE.