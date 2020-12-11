 

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor receives an additional USD 2.3 million award from CARB-X to support ongoing development of a new class of antibiotics targeting multi-drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.12.2020, 07:30  |  67   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Financing
Polyphor receives an additional USD 2.3 million award from CARB-X to support ongoing development of a new class of antibiotics targeting multi-drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens

11-Dec-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, December 11, 2020

Polyphor receives an additional USD 2.3 million award from CARB-X to support ongoing development of a new class of antibiotics targeting multi-drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced the extension of its existing grant agreement with CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator), a global partnership led by Boston University dedicated to supporting the development of antibacterial products to diagnose, prevent and treat drug-resistant infections. The grant will support the development of Polyphor's novel OMPTA (Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics) BamA program. The OMPTA-BamA program addresses the deadliest and most resistant Gram-negative bacterial pathogens, potentially active against all three critical priority 1 pathogens in the World Health Organization (WHO) list.

Under the extension of the 2019 agreement, CARB-X is committing to Polyphor additional funding of up to USD 2.3 million, bringing potential funding for this contractual stage to USD 5.1 million. Polyphor may also receive up to USD 13 million in future option stages that could take the program through a first-in-human program if certain project milestones are met.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with CARB-X on our OMPTA-BamA program, which has the potential to be a major breakthrough in addressing carbapenem resistance potentially covering all WHO priority 1 pathogens", said Gokhan Batur, Chief Executive Officer of Polyphor. "This is another important endorsement of Polyphor's OMPTA program, following the award by CARB-X in October for our OMPTA Thanatin Derivatives program."

Seite 1 von 3
Polyphor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor receives an additional USD 2.3 million award from CARB-X to support ongoing development of a new class of antibiotics targeting multi-drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Financing Polyphor receives an additional USD 2.3 million award from CARB-X to support ongoing development of a new class of antibiotics targeting multi-drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens 11-Dec-2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eigenmarke für Corona-Antigentest mit erstem Großauftrag
EQS-News: Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROX. USD 300 MILLION OF GLOBAL ...
DGAP-News: Further expansion in the bus sector: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement in the ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: NTT, FATH Mechatronics and peaq partner on next-generation data center ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG startet Barkapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts
BayWa-Beteiligung Mr+Mrs Homes räumt Innovationspreis ab und geht deutschlandweit in die Fläche - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung für ersten Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets und die ...
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Acquisition of Hotel Schweizerhof: AEVIS further strengthens the position of ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält von CARB-X einen zusätzlichen Förderbetrag von 2,3 Mio. USD zur Unterstützung der laufenden Entwicklung einer neuen Klasse von Antibiotika, die auf multiresistente gramnegative Krankheitserreger abzielen (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält von CARB-X einen zusätzlichen Förderbetrag von 2,3 Mio. USD zur Unterstützung der laufenden Entwicklung einer neuen Klasse von Antibiotika, die auf multiresistente gramnegative Krankheitserreger abzielen
07:30 Uhr
Polyphor Receives an Additional USD 2.3 Million Award From CARB-X to Support Ongoing Development of a New Class of Antibiotics Targeting Multi-Drug Resistant Gram-Negative Pathogens
24.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält von der Cystic Fibrosis Foundation einen Förderbetrag von bis zu 3,3 Mio. USD zur Unterstützung der klinischen Entwicklung des inhalierbaren Antibiotikums Murepavadin (deutsch)
24.11.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor receives award of up to USD 3.3 million from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support clinical development of inhaled antibiotic murepavadin
24.11.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält von der Cystic Fibrosis Foundation einen Förderbetrag von bis zu 3,3 Mio. USD zur Unterstützung der klinischen Entwicklung des inhalierbaren Antibiotikums Murepavadin
24.11.20
Polyphor receives award of up to USD $3.3 million from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support clinical development of inhaled antibiotic murepavadin
13.11.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor to Host an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Innovative IO Approaches for the Treatment of HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
7
Polyphor AG - neuer Wirkmechanismus gegen die Antibiotikaresistenz
24.01.20
4
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor ernennt Gökhan Batur zum Chief Executive Officer