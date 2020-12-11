DGAP-News GRENKE AG: S&P affirms GRENKE AG ratings BBB+/A-2 and removes from CreditWatch negative
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Rating
S&P affirms GRENKE AG ratings BBB+/A-2 and removes from CreditWatch negative
Baden-Baden, December 11, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, reports on Standard & Poor's yesterday's rating action. S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and all related issue ratings on GRENKE AG and its debt and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on September 17, 2020. S&P's outlook on the long term rating is negative. Please see the latest S&P reports on GRENKE AG at https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital
For further information, please contact:
GRENKE AG
Team Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.de
Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Alfred-Bierwirth-Weg 2
D-53572 Unkel (near Bonn)
Phone: +49 22 24 98 77 98
Email: presse@grenke.de
Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
