 

GRENKE AG: S&P affirms GRENKE AG ratings BBB+/A-2 and removes from CreditWatch negative

GRENKE AG: S&P affirms GRENKE AG ratings BBB+/A-2 and removes from CreditWatch negative

11.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

S&P affirms GRENKE AG ratings BBB+/A-2 and removes from CreditWatch negative

Baden-Baden, December 11, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, reports on Standard & Poor's yesterday's rating action. S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and all related issue ratings on GRENKE AG and its debt and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on September 17, 2020. S&P's outlook on the long term rating is negative. Please see the latest S&P reports on GRENKE AG at https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).


