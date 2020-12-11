 

McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices

La Motte-Fanjas, December 11, 2020 – 07.30 am CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329) specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, today announces that, following the quarterly review of Euronext Paris indices, the Index Steering Committee has decided to include McPhy in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

This decision will take effect from December 21, 2020 at markets opening.

The SBF 120 index is one of the flagship indices of the Paris Stock Exchange, consisting of the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in term of both liquidity and market capitalization.

The CAC Mid 60 index includes 60 companies of national and European importance. It represents the 60 largest French equities beyond the CAC 40 and the CAC Next 20. It includes the 60 most liquid stocks listed in Paris among the 200 first French capitalizations. This total of 120 companies compose the SBF 120.

This inclusion follows the one in the MSCI World Small Cap on November 30.

Next financial communication

2020 annual revenues release, on January 26, 2021, after markets close.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap  
 

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu
  

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu   

 

