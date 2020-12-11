NANOBIOTIX Announces Temporary Trading Halt of Its Ordinary Shares on Euronext Paris

This suspension will be effective until a new communication is released by the Company. Trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is expected to resume today, December 11, 2020, at approximately 4:00 pm (CET), which is the earliest time ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (10:00 am (EST)) under the ticker symbol “NBTX”.

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO – ISIN : FR0011341205 – the ‘‘ Company ’’), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, announced today that trading of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“ Euronext Paris ”) will be temporarily halted, at the Company’s request, from the opening of the market at 9:00 AM CET. This trading halt takes place in the context of the initial public offering of the Company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ ADSs ”) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

About NANOBIOTIX

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix’s novel, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix’s Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). Its headquarters are in Paris, France. Nanobiotix has a subsidiary, Curadigm, located in France and the United States, as well as a US affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in France, Spain and Germany.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document of Nanobiotix registered with the AMF under number R.20-010 on May 12, 2020 and in its amendment filed with the AMF under number D.20-0339-A01 on November 20, 2020 (copies of which are available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.