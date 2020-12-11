Nouscom appoints Göran Ando MD as Chairman and Richard Davis PhD as Chief Business Officer

Dr. Guido Magni , former Chairman and Director of the Board, said: " I am delighted to welcome Dr. Ando, an experienced biopharmaceutical executive, to the company. It has been a pleasure to chair Nouscom's Board over the past years and I look forward to continuing working with the company as a Director going forward. "

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized genetic cancer vaccines, today announces that it has appointed Göran Ando, MD as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. Nouscom also appointed Richard Davis, PhD as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Dr. Göran Ando said: "I am greatly honored to be elected as Chairman by the Board of Nouscom. The company is advancing through an exciting period of clinical development including entering the clinic with its second vaccine candidate in the coming weeks. I am looking forward to working with the talented team as we continue this journey together."

Marina Udier, Chief Executive Officer of Nouscom, said: "We are delighted to welcome Göran and Rick to Nouscom. Göran has an impressive track record in a variety of senior positions in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. His knowledge and leadership will be pivotal in guiding Nouscom as we continue to advance our innovative pipeline of genetic cancer vaccines.

"Rick's extensive investing and business development experience is an important addition to Nouscom's management team at this exciting time for the company. I look forward to working with Rick to shape the next growth phase for the company.

"I would like to thank Guido, who has played an instrumental role in Nouscom's exciting progress to date. We look forward to his continued support as a Board Director."

Dr. Göran Ando

Dr. Ando has more than 35 years of leadership and management experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, with Board positions at several global companies, including currently as Chairman of Eyepoint Pharma and Tessa Therapeutics. He began his career at Pfizer where he held several senior clinical positions both in the US and in Europe. Dr. Ando also served as President of the Astra Research Centre and held various senior appointments at GlaxoSmithKline.