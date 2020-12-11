NB Private Equity November 2020 NAV and Q3 2020 Report
NB Private Equity Partners Publishes November 2020 NAV Update and Third Quarter 2020 Report
11 December 2020
NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announces an updated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate for the month ended 30 November 2020 and the publication of the Q3 2020 quarterly report.
Key Highlights
10.3% year to date total return NAV growth and 30 November 2020 NAV per share of $20.42 (£15.30), an increase of 6.9% compared to the 31 October 2020 issued monthly NAV estimate of $19.11 (£14.78). This corresponds to a total NAV increase of $61.3 million from $893.8 million at 31 October 2020 to $955.1 million
·The table below summarises the monthly, year to date and LTM NAV performance through 30 November 2020:
|(Returns in USD)
|Month
|
30 Nov-20
YTD
|
30 Nov-20
LTM
|
Total return NAV development
per Share1
|6.9%
|10.3%
|11.5%
|NAV development per Share
|6.9%
|6.9%
|8.1%
- NBPE is expecting material realistions totalling $50 million to NBPE in mid-December from the sale of a portfolio company and liquidation of certain legacy fund investments. Pro forma for this,
NBPE’s investment level is expected to be 120% and borrowings reduced to $35 million. The balance sheet below is presented pro forma2
- 30 November 2020 NAV growth of $61.3 million, or $1.31 per share, relative to the originally issued 31 October 2020 NAV driven by:
- $39.6 million, or $0.85 per share, of unrealised gains from additional private valuation information
- $26.9 million, or $0.58 per share, of unrealised gains from public stock appreciation
- $6.1 million, or $0.13 per share, of unrealised gains from changes in FX rates
- This performance was offset by $11.3 million of expenses, $0.25 per share, attributable to management fee, carried interest accrual and other fee accruals, as well as credit facility
interest and expenses
