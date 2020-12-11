THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Publishes November 2020 NAV Update and Third Quarter 2020 Report





11 December 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announces an updated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate for the month ended 30 November 2020 and the publication of the Q3 2020 quarterly report.

Key Highlights

10.3% year to date total return NAV growth and 30 November 2020 NAV per share of $20.42 (£15.30), an increase of 6.9% compared to the 31 October 2020 issued monthly NAV estimate of $19.11 (£14.78). This corresponds to a total NAV increase of $61.3 million from $893.8 million at 31 October 2020 to $955.1 million

·The table below summarises the monthly, year to date and LTM NAV performance through 30 November 2020:

(Returns in USD) Month 30 Nov-20

YTD 30 Nov-20

LTM Total return NAV development

per Share1



6.9% 10.3% 11.5% NAV development per Share 6.9% 6.9% 8.1%