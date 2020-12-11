 

NB Private Equity Investor Update Webinar

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS


NB Private Equity Partners Announces Investor Update Webinar

11 December 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today announced that an investor update will be held on Wednesday 16 December 2020 via Zoom in order to discuss year to date performance, the investment portfolio and Company developments.

The webinar will take place at 13.00 GMT / 14.00 CET / 8.00 EST.  The call can be accessed via the Zoom call details below:

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:
Please click this URL to join. https://nb.zoom.us/s/91373094346?pwd=UFpIT3c4cU8weXRXWG81ZExSaWtDUT09
Webinar ID: 913 7309 4346
Passcode: 564319

Or join by phone:
    Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
       United Kingdom: 0131 460 1196 or 0203 481 5237
       US: +1 646 518 9805 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 6833
       Hong Kong SAR: +852 5803 3731 or +852 5808 6088 or +852 3012 6283 or +852 5803 3730
       Japan: +81 363 628 317
       China: +86 10 5387 6330 or +86 10 8783 3177
    Webinar ID: 913 7309 4346
    Passcode: 564319

The webinar will be recorded and available for playback on NBPE’s website following the meeting.

An updated investor presentation will be available on NBPE’s website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations                     +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications              +44 (0)20 3995 6673
Charles Gorman                                      nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

Disclaimer

