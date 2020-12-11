THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Investor Update Webinar





11 December 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today announced that an investor update will be held on Wednesday 16 December 2020 via Zoom in order to discuss year to date performance, the investment portfolio and Company developments.

The webinar will take place at 13.00 GMT / 14.00 CET / 8.00 EST. The call can be accessed via the Zoom call details below:

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join. https://nb.zoom.us/s/91373094346?pwd=UFpIT3c4cU8weXRXWG81ZExSaWtDUT09

Webinar ID: 913 7309 4346

Passcode: 564319

Or join by phone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

United Kingdom: 0131 460 1196 or 0203 481 5237

US: +1 646 518 9805 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 6833

Hong Kong SAR: +852 5803 3731 or +852 5808 6088 or +852 3012 6283 or +852 5803 3730

Japan: +81 363 628 317

China: +86 10 5387 6330 or +86 10 8783 3177

The webinar will be recorded and available for playback on NBPE’s website following the meeting.

An updated investor presentation will be available on NBPE’s website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.