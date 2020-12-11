 

Bone Therapeutics announces pricing of private placement

11.12.2020   

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO


Gosselies, Belgium, 11 December 2020, 8am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS SA (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE; or “Bone Therapeutics”), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces that it has entered into subscription agreements with investors to purchase up to 4,408,881 new shares at an issue price of EUR 2.25 per share resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 10 million (the "Private Placement").

Achieving this successful private placement will enable Bone Therapeutics to firmly advance therapies from our cutting-edge allogeneic MSC platform in orthopedics towards commercialization. It also allows us to continue to use this platform to expand to other therapeutic areas and develop novel technologies to further enhance the capabilities of Bone Therapeutics’ unique MSC platform,” said Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer, Bone Therapeutics.This fundraising is a milestone for Bone Therapeutics as this is the first time we have actively achieved support from US investors to add to our existing shareholders and new investors from Europe. The strong support and a high level of interest from both the US and EU demonstrates that investors internationally appreciate the potential of Bone Therapeutics’ clinical pipeline namely with the ongoing JTA clinical study which should complete the recruitment well before the end of the year as committed.”

Bone Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to:

  • complete the Phase III clinical trial of its next generation intra-articular injectable JTA-004 for the treatment of patients with osteoarthritic pain in the knee. The study is currently conducted in Europe and Hong Kong. It will also prepare for a clinical study in the United States;
  • recruit patients for a Phase IIb clinical trial with its allogeneic bone cell therapy product ALLOB in patients with difficult-to-heal tibial fractures in Europe;
  • further develop expertise in differentiated Mesenchymal Stromal Cell (MSC) biology in order to expand its portfolio from orthopedics and bone diseases to inflammatory and other conditions and
  • cover general business expenses and corporate activities.

With the total gross proceeds raised through the Private Placement, Bone Therapeutics expects to have sufficient cash to carry out its strategic objectives until end Q4 2021.

