 

PIERER Mobility AG: Further increase in earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
PIERER Mobility AG: Further increase in earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year

11-Dec-2020 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release

Wels, 11 December 2020

PIERER Mobility AG: Further increase in earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year

- Continued positive global demand for powered two-wheelers leads to renewed improvement in earnings

Due to the continued positive global demand for powered two-wheelers (motorbikes and e-bicycles), the Board of Directors today announces that it is again raising the revenue forecast for the 2020 financial year published in September 2020.

For the 2020 financial year, annual Group sales are now expected to exceed € 1,500 million. Due to the high demand, it was possible in the second half of 2020 to largely make up for the lost production and sales volumes from the COVID19 lockdown in the spring and to generate sales of approximately € 900 million. This means that turnover for the second half of the year will be more than 17 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year.

With an expected EBIT of approximately € 100 million for the 2020 financial year, the EBIT margin is above the published guidance range of 4 - 6 % of turnover. Free cash flow will be above € 130 million and thus significantly above the last forecast.

Legal Disclaimer
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Contact
Investor Relations
Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com

11-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1154519

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1154519  11-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

