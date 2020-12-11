 

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s ambitious carbon reduction targets recognized by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 08:45  |  58   |   |   

 

Paris, Amsterdam, December 11, 2020

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s ambitious carbon reduction targets recognized by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) is pleased to announce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets of its “Better Places 2030” CSR strategy have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement: 

  • URW’s targets covering emissions from the Group’s operations (scopes 1 and 2) are consistent with reductions required to maintain global warming under 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.
  • URW’s emissions target pertaining to its value chain (scope 3) meet the SBTi’s criteria for ambitious value chain goals, corresponding to the current best practices.

The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets.

As part of “Better Places 2030”, URW has taken a strong commitment on climate change. On top of the SBTi recognition of its GHG emissions reduction targets, the Group has joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign. The Group’s leadership on climate change has once again been recognized by the CDP in its 2020 Climate Change assessment. For the third year in a row, URW achieved a score of “A”, the highest in this assessment. This top ranking confirms the relevance of URW’s climate change strategy and results achieved so far.

In 2016, URW defined an ambitious Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, “Better Places 2030”, addressing the main challenges facing commercial real estate. This CSR ambition is integrated in all key decision-making processes, from the design of development projects to the construction, from everyday maintenance to regular improvements, from the relationship with retailers to the final experience provided to visitors. This approach fully integrates local authorities, start-ups, industry leaders, and the local communities. As part of Better Places 2030, URW committed to reduce by -50% its emissions across the value chain by 2030 in comparison with 2015 levels (-35% on construction, -80% on operations and -40% on transportation of visitors).

Julie Villet, Director of URW Lab and Group CSR, said: “The next few years are critical to achieve the ambitious objectives laid out by the Paris Agreement. As a leading commercial Real Estate player, we have a vital role to transform the industry at the pace and scale needed”.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations 
Samuel Warwood
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.Otte@urw.com

Media Relations
Céline van Steenbrugghe
+33 6 71 89 73 08
celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa1 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

 

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stapled Secs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s ambitious carbon reduction targets recognized by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)   Paris, Amsterdam, December 11, 2020 Press release Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s ambitious carbon reduction targets recognized by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) is pleased to announce the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 8, 2020
03.12.20
URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at November 30, 2020
03.12.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
25.11.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
25.11.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces a bond issuance and the launch of a tender offer
23.11.20
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN base prospectus
18.11.20
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on November 18, 2020
16.11.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: China und neue Impfstoffhoffnung beflügeln
16.11.20
Aktien Europa: Kursgewinne in Asien sorgen für guten Wochenstart
13.11.20
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) on November 13, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
137
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt UNIBAIL-RODAMCO auf 'Neutral'