GreenMobility to list on Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market

With reference to company announcement no. 69 2020 dated 7 October 2020, GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) today announces that it has initiated a process for admission to trading and official listing of the GreenMobility’s shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market. Thereby, GreenMobility will transfer from the shares’ current trading platform on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. There will not be any offering of securities for sale or subscription in connection with the listing.

GreenMobility has decided to submit an application for deletion of the shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in connection with and conditional upon an application for its shares to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the Company’s existing symbol “GREENM” and under the ISIN code of the existing shares DK0060817898.

By listing on a regulated market, GreenMobility expects to get improved access to more and larger investors and a diversified base of new Danish and international shareholders, to ensure even more international attention to support the Company’s international growth ambitions. Further to the international expansion, GreenMobility has a clear goal of building a new Danish green company to support the overall sustainability agenda.

Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors Henrik Isaksen: “Moving from First North, where we have achieved our growth goals, to Nasdaq Main Market is a natural step in GreenMobility’s growth. For the past 3,5 years at First North, we have continuously developed the Company, which is among the largest companies on First North in Denmark, and we are now ready to move up to a bigger league, where we can continue to grow to deliver on our ambitions.”

GreenMobility expects Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark to approve the deletion subject to and conditional upon the admission of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen following the publication of a listing prospectus.

The expected timetable for the transfer of GreenMobility’s shares to Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market is contemplated as follows:

Publication of a listing prospectus no later than 16 December 2020 before 08:00

Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on 16 December 2020

First day of trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market on 17 December 2020

Contact and further information