 

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS COMMISSIONS LIFE CYCLE ANALYSIS ON WOXNA GRAPHITE PROJECT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 08:45  |  84   |   |   

Vancouver, December 10, 2020 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce that it has recently commissioned Minviro Ltd. (“Minviro”), a London based globally recognized life cycle assessment (“LCA”) consultancy, to build an LCA model and deliver an LCA report for the Woxna Graphite project.

On December 10th, the European Commission proposed new legislation to ensure that batteries placed on the EU market will be sustainable along their entire life cycle, including mandatory requirements to declare their associated carbon footprinti. Earlier in 2020 Minviro published a white paperii concluding that existing battery LCA studies might have underestimated the CO2 intensity of production by up to six times for both natural and synthetic graphite.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO states “As we transition towards climate neutrality and a more sustainable society, it is adamant to ensure this transition is done in a sustainable way by minimizing carbon footprint across the full battery value chain, from raw materials to finished batteries. Woxna Graphite has access to low cost and green hydropower, and with a planned thermal purification process, we have the opportunity for a unique competitive advantage based on minimizing carbon footprint of our graphite products. We are looking forward to the results of the life cycle analysis as a testament to how a sustainable raw material supply for the European battery industry could look like.”

Dr Robert Pell, Founder & Director of Minviro further states "Our past internal work has shown that graphite is often overlooked when assessing the environmental profile of battery materials. Carrying out a life cycle assessment (LCA) for the Woxna project is hence an important step to quantify and validate the environmental credentials of the graphite products from Woxna and see how they compare against other alternative sources of graphite for the battery industry."

Minviro will base their work on input generated from the ongoing work with the previously announced Preliminary Economic Assessment study on the Woxna Graphite projectiii. The LCA work carried out by Minviro includes a cradle-to-gate life cycle inventory, a life cycle impact assessment for five impact categories of interest, one being carbon footprint, analysis of major inputs contributing to the different impact categories and recommended impact mitigation opportunities. The results will be delivered to the Company in form of an ISO-Compliant Full Life Cycle Assessment and Report. In addition, Minviro will benchmark the results for Woxna against other functionally equivalent industry LCA data, including a number of both natural and synthetic graphite alternative products for energy storage applications. This relative benchmark study will be reviewed by an external panel of independent experts.

