 

Hofseth Biocare ASA HBC and Tenet Partners initiate a long-term collaboration to build a global brand and launch HBC own branded consumer health products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 08:45  |  55   |   |   

HBC has today started a long-term collaboration with world leading brand innovation and marketing consultancy company, Tenet Partners, based in New York, USA. Their goal is to build a consumer brand for HBC’s line of salmon-based products. Tenet Partners have an impressive and long track record in building powerful brands with a clear vision that motivate connections with consumers. They have experience across a multitude of sectors with particular focus on healthcare and consumer product sectors, making them an excellent partner for HBC. Within healthcare, Tenet’s clients include Amgen, J&J, Pfizer, Catalent and NPS Pharma and in consumer products they have worked with Colgate-Palmolive, Kraft, PepsiCo and even WellPet, a natural pet food brands owner.

The collaboration with Tenet will enable HBC to accelerate the development of its own brand and marketing strategy for its Consumer Health division. The Hofseth Group already has broad and well-established retail sales channels through which it will continue to place products, with existing access into over 40,000 retail outlets worldwide. Tenet’s approach to market analytics, branding and design will enable HBC to more rapidly utilize and monetize those sales channels as well as create its own brand for its unique, sustainable marine-derived products to be sold into segments such as OTC pharmacies, sports nutrition and cosmetics amongst others. Tenet offers e-commerce expertise, including engagement, technology and customer experience work, which will further help build HBC’s commercial reach for its B2C offering. Their breadth of work will be comprehensive including: new name development, developing a messaging matrix, new packaging concepts, new logo/identity and redesigning HBC’s own-product website.

As part of the transaction, Tenet Partners will also take more than half of their fees in the form of share options in HBC at par value that will vest and become exercisable upon the board of directors' approval of Tenet's delivery under the agreement's main phase, tentatively by May/June 2021. Shares issued to Tenet following vesting and exercise of the options will be subject to a lock-up of 24 months as well, and Tenet will continue to deliver services to HBC during the lock-up period.

