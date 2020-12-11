Roche teams up with Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pump therapy

Basel (ots) - - The partnership will create new opportunities to lower the

Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it is partnering withthe French MedTech company Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pumptherapy, creating new opportunities to lower the burden of constant insulin doseadjustment for people with diabetes and to improve therapy outcomes(1). Thepartnership marks Roche's first step in the field of automated insulin delivery(AID) representing a milestone in Roche's strategy of integrated PersonalisedDiabetes Management (iPDM). By building on its own strengths and expanding itsoffering through the partnership with Diabeloop, Roche embraces its vision tobring innovation to people with diabetes helping them to experience true relief."Everybody at Roche Diabetes Care is excited about the new partnership withDiabeloop. The technology of Diabeloop, based on a self-learning algorithm, isunique. We are convinced that the potential of the hybrid closed-loop systemswill contribute to a more efficient and personalised approach of diabetesmanagement," said Marcel Gmuender, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "For morethan three decades, we have been committed to supporting people with diabeteswith a range of different insulin pump technologies. Throughout the years, wehave always aimed to give people with diabetes choice, so that they can selectthe best therapy solutions to suit their needs. Together with Diabeloop, we areagain expanding the choice of options available to people with diabetes, byembarking on our journey of automated insulin delivery.""Reliable insulin delivery is a critical component in Diabeloop's hybridclosed-loop systems embedding therapeutic artificial intelligence. The accuracyand reliability of Roche's insulin pump portfolio perfectly fits our vision topersonalise therapy to the physiology and lifestyle of people with diabetes,helping them to spend less time managing diabetes while improving time inrange(1)," said Erik Huneker, Diabeloop founder and co-CEO. "We are lookingforward to partnering with Roche and work together to individualise diabetesmanagement," concluded Marc Julien, co-CEO at Diabeloop.About Roche Diabetes CareRoche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies andservices for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 marketsworldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk toachieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from thedaily therapy routines.Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM),Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe,including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers.Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and fostersustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek andmySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digitalsolutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to createpatient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem,connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevantdata points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a betterunderstanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapyadjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part ofRoche Diabetes Care.For more information, please visit http://www.rochediabetes.com ,http://www.accu-chek.com and http://www.mysugr.com .Reference[1] Benhamou PY, Franc S, Reznik Y, et al. Closed-loop insulin delivery inadults with type 1 diabetes in real-life conditions: a 12-week multicentre,open-label randomised controlled crossover trial. Lancet Digital Health. 2019;1:e17-25Contact:Media RelationsRoche Diabetes CarePeter Merian-Weg 44052 Basel, SwitzerlandTel. +41 61 688 88 88e-Mail: mailto:global_media.diabetes_care@roche.comhttp://www.roche.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/120275/4788155OTS: Roche Diabetes Care