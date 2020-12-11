 

Roche teams up with Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pump therapy

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
11.12.2020, 09:15  |  68   |   |   
Basel (ots) - - The partnership will create new opportunities to lower the
burden for people with diabetes in daily therapy management and to improve
therapy outcomes(1).

- By partnering with Diabeloop, Roche steps into the field of automated insulin
delivery (AID) representing a milestone in Roche's strategy of integrated
Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM).

Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it is partnering with
the French MedTech company Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pump
therapy, creating new opportunities to lower the burden of constant insulin dose
adjustment for people with diabetes and to improve therapy outcomes(1). The
partnership marks Roche's first step in the field of automated insulin delivery
(AID) representing a milestone in Roche's strategy of integrated Personalised
Diabetes Management (iPDM). By building on its own strengths and expanding its
offering through the partnership with Diabeloop, Roche embraces its vision to
bring innovation to people with diabetes helping them to experience true relief.

"Everybody at Roche Diabetes Care is excited about the new partnership with
Diabeloop. The technology of Diabeloop, based on a self-learning algorithm, is
unique. We are convinced that the potential of the hybrid closed-loop systems
will contribute to a more efficient and personalised approach of diabetes
management," said Marcel Gmuender, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "For more
than three decades, we have been committed to supporting people with diabetes
with a range of different insulin pump technologies. Throughout the years, we
have always aimed to give people with diabetes choice, so that they can select
the best therapy solutions to suit their needs. Together with Diabeloop, we are
again expanding the choice of options available to people with diabetes, by
embarking on our journey of automated insulin delivery."

"Reliable insulin delivery is a critical component in Diabeloop's hybrid
closed-loop systems embedding therapeutic artificial intelligence. The accuracy
and reliability of Roche's insulin pump portfolio perfectly fits our vision to
personalise therapy to the physiology and lifestyle of people with diabetes,
helping them to spend less time managing diabetes while improving time in
range(1)," said Erik Huneker, Diabeloop founder and co-CEO. "We are looking
forward to partnering with Roche and work together to individualise diabetes
management," concluded Marc Julien, co-CEO at Diabeloop.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and
services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets
worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to
achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the
daily therapy routines.

Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM),
Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe,
including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers.
Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster
sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and
mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital
solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create
patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem,
connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevant
data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better
understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy
adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.

Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part of
Roche Diabetes Care.

For more information, please visit http://www.rochediabetes.com ,
http://www.accu-chek.com and http://www.mysugr.com .

Reference

[1] Benhamou PY, Franc S, Reznik Y, et al. Closed-loop insulin delivery in
adults with type 1 diabetes in real-life conditions: a 12-week multicentre,
open-label randomised controlled crossover trial. Lancet Digital Health. 2019;1:
e17-25

Contact:

Media Relations
Roche Diabetes Care
Peter Merian-Weg 4
4052 Basel, Switzerland

Tel. +41 61 688 88 88
e-Mail: mailto:global_media.diabetes_care@roche.com
http://www.roche.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/120275/4788155
OTS: Roche Diabetes Care


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche teams up with Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pump therapy - The partnership will create new opportunities to lower the burden for people with diabetes in daily therapy management and to improve therapy outcomes(1). - By partnering with Diabeloop, Roche steps into the field of automated insulin delivery …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aktuelle Studie: Die Angst der Deutschen vor dem Innenstadtbesuch/ Trotz Einhaltung der AHA-Regeln im Einzelhandel: ...
Neue Kooperation mit der Deutschen Rentenversicherung
Studie zu Lieferketten: Mehrheit der Unternehmen erwägt Verlagerung von Produktion (FOTO)
Die Klimaberichterstattung börsennotierter Unternehmen hat viel Luft nach oben
Deutschlands teuerste Stadtteile: Mieten in Münchens Altstadt übertrumpfen Hafencity und Prenzlauer Berg
HARTMANN ändert die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
AGRAVIS beteiligt sich an Innovationshub Seedhouse
Bewährte Kanäle, neue Strategien: Persönliche Note verhilft Recruiting-Maßnahmen zum Erfolg
Pessimismus in der Chemiebranche: Abschwung am M&A Markt setzt sich fort (FOTO)
Neue Studie von BCG und Digital Hub Denmark zur globalen Arbeitszufriedenheit von Digital Talents
Titel
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Nasenspray statt Nasen-Mund-Maske
Zusatzbeitrag: Die Hälfte der Krankenkassen-Versicherten ist in Sorge
Nächste Runde im Hybrid-Nepp: Mercedes GLE 350de 4Matic funktioniert nicht / Dr. Stoll & Sauer mit Klage gegen Daimler AG
Aktuelle Studie: Die Angst der Deutschen vor dem Innenstadtbesuch/ Trotz Einhaltung der AHA-Regeln im Einzelhandel: ...
BIRKENSTOCK wird 'Brand of the Year 2020' bei den Footwear News Achievement Awards (FOTO)
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing von CDP als Nachhaltigkeits-Champion anerkannt
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit startet Blockchain Projekt G999
BISON erreicht 1 Milliarde Euro Handelsvolumen im Jahr 2020
Versteckte Überfischung in Zuchtlachs, Garnelen und Co.: Deutsche Umwelthilfe kritisiert Umgang deutscher Händler mit problematischer Fischzucht
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:30 Uhr
Corona-Impfung: Anteil der Altersgruppe 80 Plus mit 8,6 % in Sachsen am höchsten
10:30 Uhr
Dermatologe warnt vor falscher Händehygiene: Folgen für die Hautgesundheit im Corona-Winter nicht abzusehen
10:30 Uhr
Covestro – Pullback voraus?
10:30 Uhr
Hochtief - Die Käufer in Hochtief machen wieder Druck!
10:27 Uhr
Mind Cure eröffnet Gesundheitszentrum für psychedelisch begleitende Therapien in British Columbia, wo man Therapien mit Ketamin und Psilocybin anbieten wird
10:21 Uhr
Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
10:20 Uhr
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Take-two Interactive Software Inc
10:18 Uhr
Golden Keys für Chongqing World Design Capital bei der YDIF Eröffnungsfeier besprochen
10:17 Uhr
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
10:17 Uhr
Barings-Experten über EMD: Starker Rückenwind, aber Risiken am Horizont