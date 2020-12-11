TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD $10,000,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that 4,992,308 common share purchase warrants issued in connection with a CAD $6.75 million private placement (the “Placement”) announced in the Company’s October 9, 2020 press release have been voluntarily exercised at a strike price of CAD $2.00 each for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately CAD $10,000,000. The subscribers to the Placement were a group of investors (the “Group”) including Ms. Debbie Chang, co-founder of Horizons Ventures, in her personal capacity. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Group’s voluntary exercise of these warrants to enhance and accelerate commercialization efforts for TAAT, its flagship product, which is currently being launched in the United States starting in Ohio.

TAAT is a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes that has been developed to closely mimic the experiential components of smoking legacy tobacco products. The Company has developed Beyond Tobacco, the base material of TAAT, which undergoes a 14-step production process to include a patent-pending refinement technique causing the material to have a taste and smell similar to actual tobacco. Under the leadership of top management members who are alumni of Philip Morris International, the world’s largest tobacco manufacturer, the Company benefits from tobacco industry wisdom that can guide the commercialization of TAAT as a competitive product in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry. The Company has secured distributorship for TAAT through ADCO Distributors, Inc. (“ADCO”), a large tobacco wholesaler in the state of Ohio who carries the products of top global cigarette brands (e.g., Marlboro, Newport, Camel).

TAAT is intended only for use by legal-aged smokers who would prefer the option of a nicotine-free combustible product. Marketing efforts will be intended to speak to this segment, as it is not the Company’s objective to recruit new smokers.

TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “We thank the Group for their continued support of TAAT as a vision to provide our consumers around the world a better choice without nicotine or tobacco. We are currently launching TAAT in Ohio where we have received considerable interest in the product, which will be available for purchase at retail in Q4 2020. With the funds from the voluntary exercise of the warrants issued as part of the Placement, we anticipate we can strengthen current launch initiatives in Ohio and explore more ambitious plans for launching in other markets in the United States or internationally. The Company is very excited to begin offering TAAT to consumers in Ohio, and we look forward to building on our initial success as we look to commercialize our product offerings across the United States.”