 

ElringKlinger continues to gear itself up for the future

ElringKlinger continues to gear itself up for the future

11.12.2020
ElringKlinger continues to gear itself up for the future

As part of its ongoing transformation, ElringKlinger AG has created a new "Metal Sealing Systems & Drivetrain Components" business unit, which pools the expertise of two former units - Cylinder-head Gaskets and Specialty Gaskets. As the new unit offers product solutions for all drive types, the Group is also continuing to position itself for the future in a targeted way.

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), December 11, 2020 +++ The transformation of the mobility sector is progressing apace. Although many of the new vehicles manufactured every year around the world are still being fitted with combustion engines, car makers are launching more and more hybrid and full-electric models onto the market in order to combat climate change and cut CO2 emissions in the mobility sector for the long term. ElringKlinger AG is playing a decisive role in shaping this trend with its pioneering battery and fuel cell technologies.

As part of this transformation process, the Group has now set up a new "Metal Sealing Systems & Drivetrain Components" business unit. It combines the expertise of two former units - Cylinder-head Gaskets and Specialty Gaskets - and brings their products together under one new roof.

Reiner Drews, COO of ElringKlinger AG, commented: "In taking this organizational step, not only are we pooling our skills, we are also giving the unit a new focus: besides our tried-and-tested gasket solutions for combustion engines, we will also be expanding our product range further. In the future, we will also offer solutions that cover metallic gasket systems and precision stamping and forming components for all drive types. In so doing, we are continuing purposefully along our journey toward getting the Group well placed for the mobility of the future."

