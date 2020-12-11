All for One Group SE - Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // Dividend proposal remains at EUR 1.20 per share

DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend All for One Group SE: Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // Dividend proposal remains at EUR 1.20 per share 11.12.2020 / 09:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sales: EUR 355.4 million (down 1% year on year)

- Cloud services & support revenues: EUR 77.1 million (up 9% year on year)

- Ratio of recurring revenues to total sales increases to 52% (prior year: 49%)

- License sales: EUR 25.5 million (down 38% year on year)

- Result for the period: EUR 13.1 million (up 28% year on year)

- Dividend proposal: EUR 1.20 per share

- Strong pipeline for new CONVERSION/4 subscription model for migrating to SAP S/4HANA

- New customer loyalty programme EDGE/4

Filderstadt, 11 December 2020 - Following the supervisory board meeting at which the financial statements were approved, All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its final (IFRS) figures for the period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020 (incl. first-time application of IFRS 16) today.

Following robust growth in recurring revenues from its cloud services & support (plus 9% to EUR 77.1 million) and software support (plus 5% to EUR 109.3 million) sales, All for One Group has been able to again improve the sustainability of its revenues to further strengthen its business model. At EUR 186.4 million in total (plus 7%), recurring revenues now account for 52% (2018/19: 49%) of total sales. Despite a marked decline in license revenues (minus 38% to EUR 25.5 million) as a result of the recession, the level of consulting & services revenue remained stable year on year (2019/20: EUR 143.5 million). This trend was increasingly due to the further expansion of the portfolio of products and services as part of the strategy offensive 2022 - with areas of focus including IoT & machine learning, cyber security & compliance or new work & collaboration - and to the company's extended access to larger midmarket customers, which are providing its consulting activities with a broader basis for business. Accordingly, total revenues of EUR 355.4 million are only just short (minus 1%) of the prior-year figure of EUR 359.2 million.