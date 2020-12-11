 

DGAP-News All for One Group SE: Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // Dividend proposal remains at EUR 1.20 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.12.2020, 09:29  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
All for One Group SE: Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // Dividend proposal remains at EUR 1.20 per share

11.12.2020 / 09:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group SE - Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // Dividend proposal remains at EUR 1.20 per share

- Sales: EUR 355.4 million (down 1% year on year)

- Cloud services & support revenues: EUR 77.1 million (up 9% year on year)

- Ratio of recurring revenues to total sales increases to 52% (prior year: 49%)

- License sales: EUR 25.5 million (down 38% year on year)

- Result for the period: EUR 13.1 million (up 28% year on year)

- Dividend proposal: EUR 1.20 per share

- Strong pipeline for new CONVERSION/4 subscription model for migrating to SAP S/4HANA

- New customer loyalty programme EDGE/4

Filderstadt, 11 December 2020 - Following the supervisory board meeting at which the financial statements were approved, All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its final (IFRS) figures for the period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020 (incl. first-time application of IFRS 16) today.

Following robust growth in recurring revenues from its cloud services & support (plus 9% to EUR 77.1 million) and software support (plus 5% to EUR 109.3 million) sales, All for One Group has been able to again improve the sustainability of its revenues to further strengthen its business model. At EUR 186.4 million in total (plus 7%), recurring revenues now account for 52% (2018/19: 49%) of total sales. Despite a marked decline in license revenues (minus 38% to EUR 25.5 million) as a result of the recession, the level of consulting & services revenue remained stable year on year (2019/20: EUR 143.5 million). This trend was increasingly due to the further expansion of the portfolio of products and services as part of the strategy offensive 2022 - with areas of focus including IoT & machine learning, cyber security & compliance or new work & collaboration - and to the company's extended access to larger midmarket customers, which are providing its consulting activities with a broader basis for business. Accordingly, total revenues of EUR 355.4 million are only just short (minus 1%) of the prior-year figure of EUR 359.2 million.

Seite 1 von 4
All for One Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News All for One Group SE: Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // Dividend proposal remains at EUR 1.20 per share DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend All for One Group SE: Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // Dividend proposal remains at EUR 1.20 per share 11.12.2020 / 09:29 The issuer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eigenmarke für Corona-Antigentest mit erstem Großauftrag
BayWa-Beteiligung Mr+Mrs Homes räumt Innovationspreis ab und geht deutschlandweit in die Fläche - ...
EQS-News: Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROX. USD 300 MILLION OF GLOBAL ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG startet Barkapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: NTT, FATH Mechatronics and peaq partner on next-generation data center ...
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Acquisition of Hotel Schweizerhof: AEVIS further strengthens the position of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung für ersten Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets und die ...
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT von Everest Group als „Major Contender' im Bereich Systemintegration ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Endgültige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // Robustes Wachstum in der Cloud // Dividendenvorschlag erneut bei 1,20 EUR je Aktie
27.11.20
Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen
13.11.20
All for One: „Umstiegswelle auf SAP S/4HANA nach der Rückkehr zur Normalität”
13.11.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // EBIT leicht unter dem vergleichbaren Vorjahresniveau (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Preliminary figures for financial year 2019/20 // EBIT slightly below the comparable prior-year level
13.11.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // EBIT leicht unter dem vergleichbaren Vorjahresniveau
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: All for One Group SE: Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // Prognose 2020/21 (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: All for One Group SE: Preliminary figures for financial year 2019/20 // Forecast 2020/21
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: All for One Group SE: Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // Prognose 2020/21
12.11.20
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
1.063
Ausbruch ???